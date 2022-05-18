David Sirota: Progressives Win Key Primary Races Despite Millions Spent to Back Corporate Democrats

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 12:12 Hits: 2

We look at Tuesday’s primary elections across five states, which could set the tone for this year’s midterm elections in November. Progressives won in some primary elections despite opposition from within the Democratic Party, as well as deep-pocketed outside groups. “What you’ve seen is a surprising backlash at the voter level to all of the money that flooded in,” says investigative journalist David Sirota of The Lever. “It’s been a pretty good night for progressive candidates, despite all that money.”

