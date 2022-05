Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 16:21 Hits: 5

As the last Ukrainian defenders were bused to a Russian prison camp, both sides were claiming victory from the fall of the strategic Black Sea port of Mariupol on Tuesday. The Russians are calling it a surrender, but for Ukrainians it’s a symbol of resistance.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0518/Mariupol-steel-mill-holdouts-surrender-Russians-in-control?icid=rss