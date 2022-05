Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 16:23 Hits: 7

The U.S. Soccer Federation has become the first American national governing body to agree to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, including World Cup prize money. The move ends years of often acrimonious negotiations after the women’s team sued.

