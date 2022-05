Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 15:26 Hits: 4

The leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a radical break from legal tradition and a historic reversal of generations of moral and social progress. If nothing else, today’s legal conservatives have made their true motives and goals abundantly clear.

