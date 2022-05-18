Nina Turner: Democrats Must Decide If They Are Party of the Corporatists or Party of the People

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 12:24 Hits: 3

We look at the Democratic Party’s opposition to progressive challengers such as Nina Turner, former Ohio state senator who earlier this month lost her congressional primary challenge after facing massive spending and attacks by super PACs. Turner says the corporate wing of the Democratic Party seeks to consolidate the existing leadership’s power while shutting down champions of progressive policies like Medicare for All. “The Democratic Party as a whole has to make a decision: Is it the party of the corporatists, or is it the party of the people?” says Turner.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/18/nina_turner_democratic_oligarchs_buying_elections