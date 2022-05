Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:40 Hits: 6

A war crimes court in The Hague has sentenced two Kosovo war veterans to 4 1/2 years in prison each after finding them guilty of witness intimidation, obstructing the administration of justice, and violating the secrecy of court proceedings.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kosovo-war-crimes-tampering/31856340.html