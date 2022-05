Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 10:37 Hits: 5

Air pollution from a thermal power plant in India's Chandrapur killed 1,300 people in the area in 2020, research claims.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/5/18/holdpowerplantinindias-maharashtra-is-leading-to-death-sickness