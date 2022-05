Category: World Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 06:09 Hits: 9

A UN working group has concluded that Turkmenistan violated international human rights laws when it detained lawyer Pygamberdy Allaberdyev, who was organizing a pro-democracy rally.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/allaberdyev-turkmenistan-arrest-arbitrary-detention/31852330.html