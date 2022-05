Category: World Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 08:07 Hits: 10

The European Union's plans to impose an oil embargo on Russia were being blocked by just one of the bloc's 27 members, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on May 16.

