US President Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 08:51 Hits: 2

President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 39%, the lowest figure since he took office, according to a poll conducted by NBC News. 56% of respondents said they are not satisfied with the policies of the administration in general. The majority of interviewees, 75%, said the “country is headed in the wrong direction.”

Biden's response to the COVID-19 pandemic gained the support of 59% of Americans, but his economic performance saw an approval rating of 33%, and his handling of inflation and the cost of living was approved by 23% of respondents. 41% of respondents said they are satisfied with the measures taken on the situation in Ukraine.

Since September 2021, Biden’s job approval rating has hovered between 40% and 43%. The months-long plateau represents a significant decline in the approval he received over the first six months of his presidency.

Joe Biden has the lowest approval rating at this point in his presidential term of any president since records began in 1945 https://t.co/Sqwjvy19l8 May 14, 2022

Biden's current poll numbers are identical to his predecessor Donald Trump's at the same point in his presidency, according to an earlier poll conducted by Monmouth University. In March, Trump claimed that Biden’s approval ratings were overstated, as the political and economic situation in the country is deteriorating due to his policies.

The poll data comes amid rising inflation in the U.S., caused largely by supply chain difficulties, attributed by the Biden administration in part to the situation in Ukraine and lingering COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

In no hurry to take responsibility for the negative phenomena in the economy, Biden has repeatedly blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin for all the troubles that have fallen on the United States over the past several months.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-President-Joe-Bidens-Approval-Rating-Hits-All-Time-Low--20220516-0004.html