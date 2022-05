Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 14:36 Hits: 0

Surging inflation has made it much more difficult for US President Joe Biden's administration to justify a continuation of Donald Trump's protectionist policies. Though "openness" and "globalization" may have fallen out of political favor, free trade remains sound economic policy.

