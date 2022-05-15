Sergey Lavrov: Russia Is Under a Hybrid War From the West

Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 06:39 Hits: 3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced on Saturday that all countries capable of carrying out an independent policy are currently under attack by the United States and claimed that the West is waging a hybrid war against Russia.

Lavrov also indicated that Moscow was the target of a "total hybrid war" by the West, but would resist sanctions by forging deeper alliances with China, India, and others.

"The collective West has declared a total hybrid war on us and it is difficult to predict how long all this will last, but it is clear that the consequences will be felt by all, without exception," he said.

"We did everything we could to avoid a direct confrontation, but now that the challenge has been launched, of course we accept it. We are no strangers to sanctions: they were almost always there in one form or another.

At first sight, it seems a very convenient stance, especially for the U.S., which directs the processes from the other side of the Atlantic and, at the same time, weakens Europe by freeing its markets for its goods, technology and military-technical products", he stated.

In this sense, he maintained that currently, those who want to carry out an independent foreign policy are under pressure from Washington. In particular, he alluded to the European Union (EU) which in security matters "is gradually merging with NATO".

The chancellor called the West's actions “state piracy” and warned that no one can now feel safe. "No one is immune from expropriation, from state piracy, in fact, which is why not only Russia but many others are reducing their dependence on the U.S. dollar, technology and Western markets," he stressed.

He assured that Moscow realizes that during this “turning point” the place of Russia as well as other nations in a future architecture of the world order is determined. Therefore, Russia advocates further rapprochement with its partners who are not part of the developed nations of the West.

In these conditions Russia's rapprochement with major developing economies such as China and India, among others, is an inevitable process, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Western efforts to isolate Russia were doomed to failure, he said. Russia's relations with China were the best they had ever been and it was developing a privileged strategic partnership with India.

