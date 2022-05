Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 08:21 Hits: 5

Some 13 million people have been called on to choose a new state-level legislature, the results of which will be seen as an appraisal of the performance of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-voters-cast-ballots-in-key-north-rhine-westphalia-election/a-61803497?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf