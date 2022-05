Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 08:33 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON D.C: Malaysia needs more funding to assist Myanmar refugees in Malaysia, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah here. Read full story

