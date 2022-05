Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 03:48 Hits: 3

The band took first place on a surge of popular support amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite strong showings from other nations’ competitors.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0514/Ukrainian-band-Kalush-Orchestra-takes-Eurovision-crown-amid-war?icid=rss