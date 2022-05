Category: World Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 14:42 Hits: 1

Opposition members of the Pristina city assembly and NGOs say decision to lease 17 hectares of land to the Sunny Hill music festival for 99 years lacked transparency and equity.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/13/kosovo-music-festivals-long-land-lease-draws-complaints/