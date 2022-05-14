Medvedev: Sanctions on Russia to Give Rise to New Global Crises

Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 07:27 Hits: 4



The vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, predicted a wide range of global problems as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its Western allies.

“New regional military conflicts will arise in places where the situation has not been resolved peacefully for many years, or the significant interests of the main international actors are ignored,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The former prime minister and former Russian president considered inevitable the activation of terrorist groups that will take advantage of the fact that Western authorities are currently focused on the struggle with Russia.

“New epidemics will begin, caused by the refusal of honest international cooperation in the sanitary and epidemiological field or by the use of biological weapons,” he warned.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin pointed out on Thursday that Western measures against his country are harming the economies of the sanctioners and causing, to a large extent, a global crisis.

The Russian central bank expected on Wednesday that sanctions against Russian and the restrictions on the import and export of goods will continue until 2024. It said the Russian economy will adapt to the effects of most of the sanctions by mid-2023.

“Their perpetrators, guided by short-sighted and exaggerated political ambitions and Russophobia, further harm their own national interests, their own economies and the well-being of their citizens,” he said during an online government meeting to discuss economic issues.

In his opinion, the continuation of the policy of “obsession with sanctions” against Russia will entail more serious consequences difficult to reverse for the citizens of the European Union and the poorest states in the world.

As he warned, several countries are already in danger of suffering famine and assured that if punitive measures against Russia are maintained, consequences difficult to reverse for the European Union may arise.

According to Putin, the blame for the global consequences of anti-Russian sanctions lies with Western countries, ready to sacrifice the rest of the world for their dominance.

