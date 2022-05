Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 00:05 Hits: 2

North Korean media has reported the deaths of more than 20 people with a "fever" days after officials confirmed the country's first COVID-19 infection. More than 280,000 people are said to be isolated for treatment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-reports-first-covid-19-death-after-admitting-outbreak/a-61781443?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf