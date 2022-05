Category: World Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 08:57 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: A 10-year-old girl, who went missing while crossing a river with her mother, has been found drowned. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/14/ten-year-old-girl-drowns-while-crossing-river-in-sabah