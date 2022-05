Category: World Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 11:55 Hits: 2

Rich countries have shown impressive unity in helping Ukraine counter the Russian invasion. They now need to demonstrate the same level of resolve to prevent the global economic fallout from the conflict from destroying the lives or livelihoods of many of the world’s most vulnerable people.

