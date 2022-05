Category: World Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 14:25 Hits: 2

Now that markets have finally been conditioned for interest-rate hikes, the danger of financial over-tightening looms large. Just as central bankers have embarked on a long-overdue process of balance-sheet unwinding, global developments have pushed the economy to the edge of recession.

