Mexican Journalists Protest Staggering Toll of Journalists Murdered with Impunity; 11 Slain in 2022

Category: World Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 12:36 Hits: 6

Three journalists were killed within a three-day span this week in Mexico, bringing the toll to 11 so far this year and making Mexico the deadliest country in the world for journalists, behind Ukraine. Most of the murders have gone unsolved. This week journalists across Mexico took to the streets protesting the murder of their colleagues and called for accountability. “A crime against a reporter is a crime against the entire country,” says Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico correspondent at the Committee to Protect Journalists, who calls the numbers staggering and unprecedented.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/13/mexico_journalists_deaths_committee_to_protect