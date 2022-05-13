German Peace Activist Warns Finland Joining NATO Could Be Step Toward Nuclear War with Russia

Category: World Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 12:48 Hits: 6

Finland’s president and prime minister say they plan to end decades of neutrality and join NATO. Sweden is also expected to seek NATO membership. The Kremlin says Russia sees the expansion of NATO on its borders as a threat. “People on both sides will suffer,” says Reiner Braun, executive director of the International Peace Bureau, who warns Russia will escalate in response and move more nuclear weapons near the 830-mile-long Finland-Russia border.

