Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 21:47 Hits: 2

The White House appears to have no plans to break Big Pharma's stranglehold on global Covid-19 vaccines.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/joe-biden-covid-19-summit-white-house-vaccine-vaccination-vaccinations-fund-funds-trips-waiver-wto-who-world-trade-organization-world-health-organization-india-south-africa