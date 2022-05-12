Ukrainian Author Andrey Kurkov: Russia's War Is Targeting Ukraine's Culture, History Identity

Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:30 Hits: 4

We speak with renowned Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov, president of PEN Ukraine, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its third month. “The war looks like the war against Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian history and Ukrainian identity,” says Kurkov. He says daily life in Kyiv is “coming back but very fragile” as Russia is said to be preparing a second attempt to occupy the capital.

