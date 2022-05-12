The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukrainian Author Andrey Kurkov: Russia's War Is Targeting Ukraine's Culture, History Identity

We speak with renowned Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov, president of PEN Ukraine, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its third month. “The war looks like the war against Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian history and Ukrainian identity,” says Kurkov. He says daily life in Kyiv is “coming back but very fragile” as Russia is said to be preparing a second attempt to occupy the capital.

