The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

2021 Nobel Literature Prize Winner Abdulrazak Gurnah on Colonialism the Power of Language

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg3 gurnah medal

We speak with Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, which recognized his “uncompromising and compassionate” writing about colonialism and the refugee experience. He is the first Black writer to win the award since Toni Morrison almost 30 years ago and the first Black African writer to win the prize since 1986. Gurnah discusses his work, which explores displacement, migration and “historical moments that create us.” His latest novel is titled “Afterlives” and will be published in the United States in August 2022.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/12/nobel_literature_winner_abdulrazak_gurnah_afterlives

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version