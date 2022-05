Category: World Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 08:02 Hits: 1

One of the band's leaders, Maria Alyokhina, managed to escape house arrest disguised as a food courier. DW met Pussy Riot as they start their European tour.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pussy-riot-on-tour-following-band-co-founder-s-escape-from-russia/a-61749767?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf