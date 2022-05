Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 20:31 Hits: 1

For decades, Finns have been content outside NATO, trusting that Russia was benign. But the war in Ukraine has upended their sense of safety.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0511/Why-Finns-once-NATO-skeptics-are-ready-to-embrace-alliance?icid=rss