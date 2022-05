Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 15:59 Hits: 1

The states’ rights theory embraced by slaveholding states before the US Civil War and later used to defend racial segregation is again threatening civil rights and the underpinnings of the American state. The doctrine is part of a right-wing legal insurgency attacking everything from federal regulation to the electoral system.

