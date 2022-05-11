They Just Fired Me : Meet the 2 Terminated Amazon Warehouse Workers Fighting Attempt to Crush Union

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 12:50 Hits: 3

Amazon has fired two workers who helped organize the first successful U.S. union at Amazon’s Staten Island JFK8 warehouse. This comes as the National Labor Relations Board on Monday upheld a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in the Staten Island union vote by holding mandatory worker meetings to dissuade employees from voting to unionize. We speak with the fired workers, Tristan “Lion” Dutchin and Mat Cusick, who say they need the support of the NLRB and pro-worker legislation to protect them against retaliation by Amazon.

