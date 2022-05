Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 07:02 Hits: 4

Hong Kong has a new leader: Unpopular hardliner John Lee is likely to be even better at crushing democratic dissent. The world must be ready to help his victims, writes Alexander Görlach.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g%C3%B6rlach-global-end-of-pretense-of-democracy-in-hong-kong/a-61752204?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf