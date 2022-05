Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 17:19 Hits: 2

Ukrainian refugees have jumped the line in which other asylum-seekers are stuck at the U.S. border, but in the long run that might help Central Americans.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/0510/Will-US-extend-speedy-Ukrainian-refugee-welcome-to-others?icid=rss