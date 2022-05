Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 06:36 Hits: 3

A Croatian book that claims the World War II Jasenovac complex was not really a concentration camp shows that Holocaust revisionism is still a problem in the country, says historian Rory Yeomans.

