Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 09:14 Hits: 6

Preliminary excavations near south Serbia’s mine of Stavalj have started on Thursday in search of missing persons from 1998-99 Kosovo war, Kosovo government announced.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/11/excavation-of-possible-kosovo-war-mass-grave-begins-in-serbia/