Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:04 Hits: 3

By continuing to pay billions of dollars every month for Russian gas, Europe is playing right into the Kremlin's hands, demonstrating that it is captured by complacency. Sooner or later, it must realize that its response to the Ukraine crisis is a proxy for its ability to address even larger ones on the horizon.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/european-response-to-ukraine-war-test-for-climate-other-crises-by-slavoj-zizek-2022-05