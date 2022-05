Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 17:37 Hits: 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on regional officials to act quickly in battling forest fires amid a series of blazes in Siberia and the Urals that have killed 16 people in recent weeks, raising fears that this season may be even worse than last year, the worst on record.

