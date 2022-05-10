Ted Cruz gaslights the country - and himself - about the Capitol insurrection and Supreme Court protests

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 22:00 Hits: 5

United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reinforced his reputation as an elected chameleon on Monday evening when he accused demonstrators peacefully protesting the Supreme Court's leaked majority opinion abolishing reproductive liberty of stirring up violence.

Speaking to Fox News pawn Sean Hannity, Cruz said:



It's all politics for them. The ends justify the means and it's complete hypocrisy. You see this in the corporate media, you see this among Democrats. On January 6th, 2021 you had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting and yet the corporate media and Democrats slander them with the made-up term 'insurrectionist.' And yet in this instance, they are not willing to call off their goons even now, even now as this has the potential to escalate and escalate further.

Cruz's statement was nothing less than cosmic-scale gaslighting of the American people and, incredibly, himself.

For one thing, the people picketing outside the homes of the Supreme Court Justices poised to delete a constitutional right have not caused trouble, damaged property, or harmed anyone. But the crux of Cruz's shapeshifting was his defense of the murderous mob that former President Donald Trump sicced on the Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's landslide Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Recall that the noose-wielding horde's primary objective was to assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and then-Vice President Mike Pence. Cruz also supported Trump's failed effort to steal the election as it unfolded.

Secondly, Cruz's rewriting of recent history completely contradicted what he declared shortly after the attack. Back then, Cruz had no problem referring to Trump's rabid jingoists as "terrorists assaulting police officers, tragically murdering a police officer."

He added:

We see a violent assault on the Capitol. We see terrorists breaking onto the floor of the Senate chamber and the floor of the House and all of us are horrified.

A year later, Cruz was still singing the same tune:

We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week and it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.

Progressive Political Action Committee MeidasTouch posted a supercut of Cruz's conflicting remarks to Twitter:

Watch below:

So what changed? Cruz's condemnation of the insurrection on its first anniversary sparked the ire of Russia's favorite superstar propagandist Tucker Carlson, who proclaimed that Cruz's assessment of the events that the Senator personally experienced "doesn't make any sense."

Comrade Carlson's rebuke spooked Cruz into giving an on-air apology in which he besmirched his own words as “sloppy” and “dumb.” Clearly, the damage was done.

Watch below via CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/05/ted-cruz-gaslights-himself-insurrection/