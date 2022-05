Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 17:50 Hits: 1

Humanitarian groups want all relevant political players to be part of discussions on Syria's future and aid drives. But after Russia is snubbed at a donor conference, will Syrians pay the price?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/after-eu-shuns-russia-will-moscow-shut-door-to-syria-humanitarian-aid/a-61751400?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf