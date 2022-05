Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 19:55 Hits: 3

Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine, died after a long illness. Meanwhile German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged further support to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv. Follow DW for more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-s-first-post-soviet-president-dies-amid-war-with-russia-live-updates/a-61741763?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf