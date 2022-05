Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 20:54 Hits: 3

Lufthansa apologized for excluding a group of Jewish passengers after a few were not observing COVID protocols. The group consisted of the visibly Jewish Orthodox, who accused the airline of collective punishment.

