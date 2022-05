Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 12:06 Hits: 1

Human rights campaigners urged Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic to pay compensation to families of six civilians killed in air strikes on the village of Murino in April 1999 during NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/10/montenegro-govt-urged-to-compensate-nato-bombing-victims-families/