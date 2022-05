Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 13:56 Hits: 2

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine can and should be countered by an economic response that is principled, effective, fair, and legal. The West can achieve such a response by replacing its current sanctions with collective restrictions on exports of goods to Russia.

