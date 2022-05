Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 09:24 Hits: 6

Iran's judiciary says the death sentence of Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali will be carried out, as Tehran does not plan to exchange him for an Iranian being tried in Stockholm for his role in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.

