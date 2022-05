Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 08:47 Hits: 4

A 10-day search for a corrections officer and a fugitive ex-con she allegedly helped escape has ended, with police saying the former shot herself and the latter surrendered.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-jailbreak-couple-on-the-run-officer-dies-fugitive-caught/a-61744506?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf