Published on Monday, 09 May 2022

Rising public-health costs and the significant global disease burden – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – strengthen the case for the world to move toward ecological restoration. The benefits to planetary and human health will easily justify the cost.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ecosystem-restoration-can-combat-public-health-crises-by-anuja-malhotra-and-abi-vanak-2022-05