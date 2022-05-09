The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Can the International Community Still Do Big Things?

Born during the darkest days of the twentieth century, the Bretton Woods system created a powerful vehicle for mobilizing finance on a global scale. But, rather than leveraging the system to help poor countries recover from the pandemic and meet broader development goals, the rich world continues to court danger by playing it safe.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rich-world-fails-development-financing-for-climate-education-recovery-by-kevin-watkins-2022-05

