Trans Lawyer Chase Strangio on Inclusivity: People Like Me, Who Are Not Women, May Become Pregnant.

After the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that may overturn Roe v. Wade, Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a bill Friday to prohibit employers from deducting expenses related to their employees’ travel costs when seeking gender-affirming care for their children out of state, as well as for those seeking an abortion. “It’s not just women who are affected,” says Chase Strangio, deputy director for trans justice with the ACLULGBTQ & HIV Project, who comments on the measure and discusses the importance of using inclusive language around pregnancy. He says it is important to “hold space for people like me, who are not women, who may become pregnant. It allows people to have more access to care. It allows a more robust movement that lets more people in,” so that people can fight back collectively against attacks on reproductive rights, marriage equality and gender-affirming healthcare.

