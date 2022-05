Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 16:49 Hits: 4

The United States has unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations and executives from Gazprombank along with a ban on Americans providing accounting and consulting services to Russians after the leaders of the Group of 7 (G7) met to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

