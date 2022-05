Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 20:46 Hits: 8

The conservative CDU has won by a wide margin in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, according to official results. The poll was seen as a test of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's response to the Ukraine war.

