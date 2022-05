Category: World Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 07:16 Hits: 8

The war in Ukraine overshadows Moscow's annual celebration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Following the huge military parade, the Russian president has claimed Russia is fighting "Nazis" in Ukraine.

